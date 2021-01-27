Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard issued the following statement on Wednesday evening:

Let’s come together tomorrow and welcome Dan Prial home. The Army transport will be coming through town at some point tomorrow morning. Please line up on Main Street from the hospital to West Street.

Bring a flag, bring a friend. For now, it’s looking like it will be between 10 and 10:15 a.m. This post will be updated if that time changes.

Please share this post to help get the word out.

Village of Warwick FB post:

