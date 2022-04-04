We the People Warwick announces its spring Dialogue Series

As Beverly Braxton announces the We the People Warwick (WTPW) spring Dialogue Series, she notes, “The single most important truth about human communication is that what we say and what we do affects others. WTPW is again offering its Dialogue Series knowing that each small act we take to engage in respectful dialogue affects the relationships that we care about, the groups we work with, and the communities we belong to. If we commit to engaging in respectful dialogue together, we will co-create a better community for ourselves and our children.”

In May, WTPW will offer two sessions of its Level I Dialogue Series: Mondays 7-9 p.m. (May 2, 9, 16 and 23) and Wednesdays 7-9 p.m. (May 4, 11, 18 and 25) free of charge to all Warwick area residents. Led by trained facilitators, the series aims to teach participants strategies for improved communication and finding common ground, shifting communication patterns from debate to dialogue and moving toward behaviors and language that foster respectful conversation. Small groups of 8-10 people meet for two-hour sessions (via Zoom), once a week for four weeks.

Week one of the Series will examine the “many faces of America”: Participants will consider who they are, how they define themselves, and how others define them as individuals. During week two the group begins looking at the community: the groups they belong to and the traditions, values and beliefs that are important to the core groups or communities they belong to. In week three, the group shares their respective visions of America, including describing “our” America, what ties people together and what issues might get in the way of finding common purpose.

The final session provides an opportunity to begin working on the issues facing Warwick. The group will discuss ideas about what they can do to build a stronger community in this age of diversity and what particular next steps can be taken to make a difference.

The Dialogue series culminates in an “action forum,” where together participants identify specific actions that can strengthen a community, based on those discussed during each group’s final session.

To learn more about We the People Warwick, their dialogue series, approach, facilitator training, and Warwick Story Share event on June 1, visit wethepeoplewarwick.org or email wethepeoplewarwick@gmail.com