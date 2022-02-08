Washingtonville. Veterans of 99th Assembly District to be honored at Hall of Fame ceremony

Washingtonville, NY — Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I,LBT,SAM-New Windsor) announced his upcoming 2nd Annual 99th Assembly District Veterans Hall of Fame ceremony, when he will recognize and honor veterans recommended by local leaders in each municipality of the 99th Assembly District. The event will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Highway, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981 at 5:00 p.m.

What: Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt Presents: 2nd 99th Assembly District Annual Veterans Hall of Fame

Who: Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, local officials, veteran honorees, and the community

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Where: Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Highway, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981

If you have any questions or if you plan to attend, please contact or RSVP to (845) 719-4766 or taylor@colinschmitt.com.