Warwick. Warwick Valley Schools has been awarded $467,544 in state funding for technology investments

Nearly $5 million in funding for technology investments through the state's Smart Schools Bond Act has been awarded to school districts represented by Senator Jen Metzger (SD-42) in Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Delaware counties.

The goals of this initiative are to enhance safety, modernize classrooms and provide students with the skills they need to thrive in the global economy. Schools will use the funding to pay for wireless connectivity, updated computer servers and laptops and improve video surveillance capabilities for school safety, among other technological investments.

The funding comes from the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act. Six school systems within school Metzger's senate district will receive such funds. The Warwick Valley School District was awarded $467,544. Here's how those funds will be parsed:

· $382,700 for school connectivity.

· $28,183 for classroom technology

· $56,661 for high-tech security.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach said these funds come the bond act approved in 2014 and the money already has been put to use.