Warwick. Warwick Food Truck Festival for June 4 canceled

Due to the corona virus pandemic the first of three Warwick Food Truck Festival events, scheduled for June 4, has been canceled. And the July 2 and Aug. 6 festivals await further developments.

The popular family-friendly fund-raising and community event offers dozens of food and sweets trucks plus local craft beverages and live music.

Proceeds from the annual Truck Festival benefit St. Stephen’s Parish community including the elementary school, the church and the Warwick Knights of Columbus.

“I remain in touch with our local food trucks and many of them are operating, with careful attention to health and safety guidelines,” said event organizer Tracy Gregoire. “These are small family-owned businesses and they’re doing a wonderful job offering takeout meals to the community in a really difficult time. Please support them as you can.”

- Roger Gavan