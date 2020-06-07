Home
Warwick. Warwick Against Racism March
Tom Kates
/
Warwick, N.Y.
/
07 Jun 2020 | 04:36
Hundreds of locals attended the Warwick Against Racism March on Saturday, June 6, marching from Village Hall through Main Street to Railroad Green, chanting in solidarity with George Floyd and all people of color. Photo by Tom Kates.
Ann Marie Bentsi-Addison speaks at Warwick Against Racism Protest on Saturday, June 6. Photo by Tom Kates.
Sam Madden leads a moment of silence on Saturday, June 6, at the Warwick Against Racism Protest lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds - the length of time that Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of Minneapolis resident George Floyd during an arrest which led to his death. Photo by Tom Kates.
Tags
1
George Floyd
2
Marie Bentsi-Addison
3
Sam Madden
4
Tom Kates
5
Warwick against racism March
6
Warwick, N.Y.
