Warwick. Village of Warwick hydrant flushing now underway

The Village of Warwick will be flushing fire hydrants starting on Monday, June 15, from approximately 7 p.m. to midnight.

This will be done every evening until all the fire hydrants are completed.

This is done during the evening to cause as little inconvenience as possible for the village residents.

Chris Bennett, the village’s Distribution Supervisor, said the water may be discolored but will clear up and is not harmful.

You may also experience some pressure problems while the fire hydrants are being flushed in your area, Bennett added.