Warwick. Village of Warwick and Warwick Lions hosting virtual Halloween costume contest

The Village of Warwick and Warwick Lions Club will be hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31.

In lieu of the beloved annual Halloween parade and costume contest being cancelled due to COVID-19, we ask that you dress up in your spookiest, scariest and most creative costumes and submit your photos, including your name, age and costume category to clerk@villageofwarwick.org.

This years’ costume contest will include the following categories: Most Original;

Scariest;

Cutest;

Most Warwick Pride; and

For 2020, the year of pandemic, the Best Mouth and Nose Covering.

The contest will be divided into the following age groups:

0-5;

6-9;

10-14;

adult; and

family ensemble.

The winners will be announced just shortly after Halloween and the winning photos will be posted on the Village’s website www.villageofwarwick.org and Facebook page and local newspapers.

Winners will receive prizes in the form of Warwick Merchant Gift certificates, “Warwick Bucks.”

We can’t wait to see you in your Halloween best!