Warwick Valley voters approve school budget

Voters approved the Warwick Valley Central School District’s $94.4 million budget, the bus referendum and elected all three incumbents to the Board of Education, district officials announced on Wednesday.

The budget passed 3,954-2,189, and voters passed the bus referendum, 3,4740-2,632. The bus referendum allows the district to buy five buses.

“The turnout for this vote was unprecedented,” Superintendent of Schools David Leach said. “We had almost five times the number of voters compared to last year. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another community in our region with a higher voter turnout than Warwick,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach. “The uncertainty from the state on possible foundation aid cuts made creating a budget especially difficult this year, and we are thankful for everyone’s understanding of our need to take a conservative approach.”

The vote was done by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four candidates, including three incumbents, vied for three open board of education seats. Incumbents John Garcia, Robert Howe and Dory Masefield were re-elected.