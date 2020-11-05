Warwick Valley High School is on 100 percent remote instruction through Nov. 16

In a letter to the Warwick Valley High School students, staff and parents, Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach has announced that the high school is on a 100 percent remote instructional model through Monday, Nov. 16.

Students are expected to return to the the building on Tuesday, Nov. 17. There are approximately 1,294 students in grades 9 through 12.

“The District received reports directly from high school students about multiple parties held over the Halloween weekend in Warwick and the surrounding area,” Leach wrote in his message. “They shared that some students gathered in large groups, did not wear masks, or practice social-distancing. Thus far, it appears that some high school students in attendance at such gatherings have tested positive with COVID-19. We are working with the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) to confirm these cases, complete the communicable disease investigation and finalize contact tracing.

“If these reports of parties are accurate, this practice adversely impacts our ability to continue in-person instruction, potentially leads to community spread and poses a risk to our students, faculty, and staff,” the superintendent continued. “Once again, I ask that we observe gathering limits, wear masks and practice social distancing during any gatherings.”

When a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, those exposed to the affected individual is required to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date. The OCDOH determines the individuals who need to quarantine.

“Understandably, the OCDOH requires stringent health and safety protocols to mitigate risks for all members of our learning community,” Leach said. “Therefore, one positive case in school or on a bus often results in a directive from the OCDOH to quarantine dozens of students and many staff members.

“The quarantine has placed additional pressure on the ability to keep Warwick Valley High School staffed sufficiently,” the superintendent concluded. “As a result, the High School is on a 100 percent remote instructional model through Monday, November 16, 2020, with a return date of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.”