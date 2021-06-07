Warwick Valley High School announces 2021 scholarships and awards

During a ceremony held Tuesday evening on its football field, Warwick Valley Central High School on June 1 announced this year’s scholarship and award recipients. Students earned more than 70 honors made available by the district, outside educational institutions, local and state organizations, area businesses and families, private donors, and more.

The District previously announced its Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian – Julia Mosier and Simone Sullivan respectively.

Following is a list of the 2021 scholarships and awards that were presented on Tuesday evening. The list is presented in alphabetical order by award/honor.

A.M. Kleeman, Jr. Scholarship

Dennis Davidov

Paul Gagliano

Thomas Magee

Cara Peddle

Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation Scholarship

Nicholas Caban

Benjamin Durgin

Ellie Hanson

Algebra I Award

Nanami Costantin

Brookelyn Jaeckel

Erin Smith

Alison Klepper Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Molinelli

All-State Award for Orchestra

Paul Gagliano

All-State Jazz Choir Award

Sophia Romano

All-State Treble Choir Award

Julia Mosier

Anthony C. Quinn Scholarship

Lian Walker

Arion Award for Band

Jackson Dunkin

Arion Award for Chorus

Julia Mosier

Bellvale Community Learning for Service Scholarship

Paetra Heeren

Reiana Marie Koulikov

Thomas Magee

Black Dirt Scholarship

Paul Gagliano

Katherine Smith

Catilin Jean Feldner Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Molinelli

Catholic Daughters of the Americas – Court Holy Rosary

Kevin Wark

Center for Prayer and Meditation Scholarship

Tyler Leote

Central Orange County Italian-American Scholarship

Mikayla Beauregard

Mary Calandra

Madison Giardina

Thomas Magee

Lian Walker

Chair Auction Participants

Ella Becher

Maya Bialas

Maritess Cobane

Madeleine Gawronski

Grace Hoey

Deanna Ibbetson

Emma Ibbetson

Katerina Kallopoulos

Emily McKevitt

Samantha Molinelli

Emily Pickering

Lydia Presta

Emily Redpath

Julia Redpath

Travis Stella

Leigh Anne Tannar

Charles W. Hawkins Chemistry Prize

Simone Sullivan

Chester Fire Department Ladders of Hope Scholarship

Lian Walker

Craig C. Smith Memorial Scholarship

Cara Peddle

Cosmetology Most Outstanding Student Award

Bridgette Healy

Criminal Justice Most Outstanding Student Award

Angelina O’Neill

Video Production Most Outstanding Student Award

Aidan Henderson

Dedication to the Arts

Maritess Cobane

Madeleine Gawronski

Grace Hoey

Director’s Award for Orchestra

Amelia Brown

Gabrielle Donohue

Dorothy Wilson Scholarship for Service

Gabrielle Hale

Dr. Frank Greenhall Family Memorial Scholarship

Julianna Brown

DUSO Math Team Award

Gabrielle Hale

Natalee Melendez

Analisa Perez

Dwight D. Eisenhower Leadership Award – Parents Club of West Point

Sarah Davis

Ed Vandercliff Scholarship of the Bill Perry Memorial Fund for Music Education & Appreciation

Sophia Romano

Elizabeth Hurd Memorial Excellence in Communications Award

Aidan Henderson

Ella Newhard Scholarship

Paetra Heeren

Ellen White Scholarship

Cameron Morton

Excellence in English

Katerina Bucek

Excellence in Photography

Samantha Molinelli

Excellence in Yearbook Production

Cassandra Duma

Devon Fox

Fred Waring Director’s Award for Chorus

Sophia Romano

Greenwood Lake Police Benevolent Association Scholarship

Kayla O’Neill

Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Department Jake Deer Scholarship

Christopher Minns

Andrew Townsend

Hallock A. Adler Scholarship

Paul Gagliano

Health Awards (1st Semester)

Simone Sullivan

Health Awards (2nd Semester)

Cara Peddle

The Heroes in Deed Scholarship for Excellence in Community Service

Kelly Sullivan

Interact Service Award

Ana Finucane

Sophie VanDunk

JM Electric Scholarship in Memory of Danielle Mabee

Joseph Conklin Jr.

Jodi’s Drive Scholarship

Maya Bialis

Tyler Leote

John B. Wheeler Four-Year Math Award

Simone Sullivan

John P. Williamson Memorial Fund

Julia Mosier

Kelly Sullivan

John Phillip Sousa Award

Ellie Hanson

Karleen Lombardi C.A.S.T. Theatre Award

Ellie Hanson

Katelyn Knebel Memorial Scholarship

Kelly Sullivan

Katherine A. Ball Warwick Valley Ambulance Scholarship

Thomas Magee

Katherine Smith

Kelly Sullivan

Casey Tully

L.J. Stage Memorial Award for Algebra 2

Trevor Stevens

L.J. Stage Memorial Award for Geometry

Ava Gell

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Aiden Woods

Margaret B. Tilt Scholarship

Ella Becher

Benjamin Durgin

Ava Hanley

Katherine Smith

Margo’s Dream Art Scholarship

Paul Gagliano

Mediacom Entrepreneur of Tomorrow Award

Alyssa Monroe

Mitchell E. Abramowitz Memorial Award in Physics

Simone Sullivan

National School Choral Award

Paul Gagliano

Ellie Hanson

National String Orchestra Award

Paul Gagliano

New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award

Cara Peddle

Kelly Sullivan

Orange County Counselors Association Scholarship – Academic

Julia Priebke

Orange County Counselors Association Scholarship – Big Heart Award

Dominick D’Amico

Orlowski Science Research Scholarship, Jr. Award

Amelia Brown

Annabelle Wadeson

Aislinn Mohyla

Outstanding Achievement in Drawing & Painting

Ella Becher

Outstanding Achievement & Ability in French University 1

Lionel Wolfe

Outstanding Achievement & Ability in Mandarin Chinese

Sarah Davis

Outstanding Achievement & Ability in Spanish University 1

Arden Hallett

Outstanding Achievement & Ability in Spanish University 2

Katerina Bucek

Patrick S. Gilmore Award

Daniella Persad

Physical Education Student of the Year Award

Logan Hurd

Kristin Thompson

Purple Paw Award

Ms. Kristin Touw

Quincy Jones Award

Daniel Jackson

Rev. James Moore and Family Award

Luka Del Canto

RIT Computing Medal Award

Thomas Gorlachov

Raven Shaw

RIT Innovation & Creativity Award

Matthew Doherty

Erin Eicher

Roy D. Parker Education Scholarship

Hannah Machingo

Roy W. Epting Memorial Award for Science

Kevin Walter

RPI Medal

Liam Nott

Salutatorian Award

Simone Sullivan

Scott Laurence Listwon Memorial Art Scholarship

Ella Becher

Leigh Anne Tannar

Seely & Durland Business Award

Charles Martinez Jr.

Stocken Family Foundation Scholarship

Dylan Haggart

Superintendent 3-D Art Achievement Award

Maya Bialas

Superintendent Senior Art Award

Leigh Anne Tanner

The Lovelace Family Music Scholarship

Jackson Dunkin

Paul Gagliano

The Thomas Georgalas Memorial Kindness Scholarship

Cara Peddle

Triple C Award – NYS Attorney General for Commitment, Character and Courage

Rhea Lopez

Demitri Martinez

Griffin McCarthy

University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award

Arden Hallett

University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award

Amelia Brown

University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award

Emily Gelman

University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology Scholarship

John Simon III

Valedictorian Award

Julia Mosier

Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship

Katherine Smith

Warwick Fire Department Community Service Award - Engine 3

Dakota Gilmartin

Caswell Gluckstein

Angelina O’Neill

Kyle Pavlick

Travis Tomaselli

Lian Walker

Warwick Fire Department Community Service Award – Raymonds

Ava Levitsky

Warwick Fire Department Scholarship Award

Angelina O’Neill

Kyle Pavlick

Lian Walker

Warwick Lions Club Carol McManus Memorial Scholarship

Lian Walker

Warwick Lions Club Dr. Frank Greenhall Memorial Scholarship

Thomas Magee

Warwick Lions Club Emily Selvage Memorial Scholarship

Kelly Sullivan

Warwick Lions Club Four-Year History Award

Simone Sullivan

Warwick Lions Club Gerry Sommer Memorial Scholarship

Cara Peddle

Warwick Lions Club John D’Ambra Memorial Scholarship

Julianna Brown

Warwick Lions Club Physics Award

Kevin Walter

Warwick Rotary Scholarship Award

Thomas Magee

Warwick Rotary Scholarship Silvio Petrucci Award

Mary Calandra

Warwick Rotary Scholarship Frank Seeber Award

Tyler Leote

Warwick Valley Council #4952 Knights of Columbus Citizenship Award

Leigh Anne Tannar

Ethan Tillinghast

Warwick Valley Gardeners Scholarship

Lian Walker

Warwick Valley High School PTSA Scholarship

Samantha Molinelli

Sophie VanDunk

Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council #4952 Scholarship

Lian Walker

Warwick Valley PTA’s Warwick Wildcat Excellence Scholarship

Kelly Sullivan

Paul Gagliano

Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Junior Corp

Thomas Bartolotta

Nicole De La Mota

Cohen Emmerich

Tyler Leote

Thomas Magee

Carolyn Morrison

Julia Priebke

Alexandria Skafidas

Katherine Smith

Kelly Sullivan

Simone Sullivan

Travis Tomaselli

Casey Tully

Gavin Zimmerli

Wire Choir Scholarship Award

Paul Gagliano

Angelos Veloudos

Woody Herman Jazz Award

Benjamin Durgin

WVHS Drama Club Senior Award

Ellie Hanson

WVHS Drama Club Senior Technical Award – Excellence in Student Direction

Mallory Kauffman

WVTA Special Scholarship in Memory of Alexander N. Smith

Thomas Magee

WVTA Special Scholarship in Memory of Heidi Villegas

Ellie Hanson

WVTA Special Scholarships in Memory of Sandra Shanbaum

Reiana Marie Koulikov

WV Teachers Association Scholarships

Mikayla Beauregard

Paul Gagliano

Kelly Sullivan

Simone Sullivan

Casey Tully