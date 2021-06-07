Warwick Valley High School announces 2021 scholarships and awards

During a ceremony held Tuesday evening on its football field, Warwick Valley Central High School on June 1 announced this year’s scholarship and award recipients. Students earned more than 70 honors made available by the district, outside educational institutions, local and state organizations, area businesses and families, private donors, and more.
The District previously announced its Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian – Julia Mosier and Simone Sullivan respectively.
Following is a list of the 2021 scholarships and awards that were presented on Tuesday evening. The list is presented in alphabetical order by award/honor.
A.M. Kleeman, Jr. Scholarship
Dennis Davidov
Paul Gagliano
Thomas Magee
Cara Peddle
Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation Scholarship
Nicholas Caban
Benjamin Durgin
Ellie Hanson
Algebra I Award
Nanami Costantin
Brookelyn Jaeckel
Erin Smith
Alison Klepper Memorial Scholarship
Samantha Molinelli
All-State Award for Orchestra
All-State Jazz Choir Award
Sophia Romano
All-State Treble Choir Award
Julia Mosier
Anthony C. Quinn Scholarship
Lian Walker
Arion Award for Band
Jackson Dunkin
Arion Award for Chorus
Bellvale Community Learning for Service Scholarship
Paetra Heeren
Reiana Marie Koulikov
Black Dirt Scholarship
Katherine Smith
Catilin Jean Feldner Memorial Scholarship
Catholic Daughters of the Americas – Court Holy Rosary
Kevin Wark
Center for Prayer and Meditation Scholarship
Tyler Leote
Central Orange County Italian-American Scholarship
Mikayla Beauregard
Mary Calandra
Madison Giardina
Chair Auction Participants
Ella Becher
Maya Bialas
Maritess Cobane
Madeleine Gawronski
Grace Hoey
Deanna Ibbetson
Emma Ibbetson
Katerina Kallopoulos
Emily McKevitt
Emily Pickering
Lydia Presta
Emily Redpath
Julia Redpath
Travis Stella
Leigh Anne Tannar
Charles W. Hawkins Chemistry Prize
Simone Sullivan
Chester Fire Department Ladders of Hope Scholarship
Craig C. Smith Memorial Scholarship
Cosmetology Most Outstanding Student Award
Bridgette Healy
Criminal Justice Most Outstanding Student Award
Angelina O’Neill
Video Production Most Outstanding Student Award
Aidan Henderson
Dedication to the Arts
Director’s Award for Orchestra
Amelia Brown
Gabrielle Donohue
Dorothy Wilson Scholarship for Service
Gabrielle Hale
Dr. Frank Greenhall Family Memorial Scholarship
Julianna Brown
DUSO Math Team Award
Natalee Melendez
Analisa Perez
Dwight D. Eisenhower Leadership Award – Parents Club of West Point
Sarah Davis
Ed Vandercliff Scholarship of the Bill Perry Memorial Fund for Music Education & Appreciation
Elizabeth Hurd Memorial Excellence in Communications Award
Ella Newhard Scholarship
Ellen White Scholarship
Cameron Morton
Excellence in English
Katerina Bucek
Excellence in Photography
Excellence in Yearbook Production
Cassandra Duma
Devon Fox
Fred Waring Director’s Award for Chorus
Greenwood Lake Police Benevolent Association Scholarship
Kayla O’Neill
Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Department Jake Deer Scholarship
Christopher Minns
Andrew Townsend
Hallock A. Adler Scholarship
Health Awards (1st Semester)
Health Awards (2nd Semester)
The Heroes in Deed Scholarship for Excellence in Community Service
Kelly Sullivan
Interact Service Award
Ana Finucane
Sophie VanDunk
JM Electric Scholarship in Memory of Danielle Mabee
Joseph Conklin Jr.
Jodi’s Drive Scholarship
Maya Bialis
John B. Wheeler Four-Year Math Award
John P. Williamson Memorial Fund
John Phillip Sousa Award
Karleen Lombardi C.A.S.T. Theatre Award
Katelyn Knebel Memorial Scholarship
Katherine A. Ball Warwick Valley Ambulance Scholarship
Casey Tully
L.J. Stage Memorial Award for Algebra 2
Trevor Stevens
L.J. Stage Memorial Award for Geometry
Ava Gell
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award
Aiden Woods
Margaret B. Tilt Scholarship
Ava Hanley
Margo’s Dream Art Scholarship
Mediacom Entrepreneur of Tomorrow Award
Alyssa Monroe
Mitchell E. Abramowitz Memorial Award in Physics
National School Choral Award
National String Orchestra Award
New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award
Orange County Counselors Association Scholarship – Academic
Julia Priebke
Orange County Counselors Association Scholarship – Big Heart Award
Dominick D’Amico
Orlowski Science Research Scholarship, Jr. Award
Annabelle Wadeson
Aislinn Mohyla
Outstanding Achievement in Drawing & Painting
Outstanding Achievement & Ability in French University 1
Lionel Wolfe
Outstanding Achievement & Ability in Mandarin Chinese
Outstanding Achievement & Ability in Spanish University 1
Arden Hallett
Outstanding Achievement & Ability in Spanish University 2
Patrick S. Gilmore Award
Daniella Persad
Physical Education Student of the Year Award
Logan Hurd
Kristin Thompson
Purple Paw Award
Ms. Kristin Touw
Quincy Jones Award
Daniel Jackson
Rev. James Moore and Family Award
Luka Del Canto
RIT Computing Medal Award
Thomas Gorlachov
Raven Shaw
RIT Innovation & Creativity Award
Matthew Doherty
Erin Eicher
Roy D. Parker Education Scholarship
Hannah Machingo
Roy W. Epting Memorial Award for Science
Kevin Walter
RPI Medal
Liam Nott
Salutatorian Award
Scott Laurence Listwon Memorial Art Scholarship
Seely & Durland Business Award
Charles Martinez Jr.
Stocken Family Foundation Scholarship
Dylan Haggart
Superintendent 3-D Art Achievement Award
Superintendent Senior Art Award
Leigh Anne Tanner
The Lovelace Family Music Scholarship
The Thomas Georgalas Memorial Kindness Scholarship
Triple C Award – NYS Attorney General for Commitment, Character and Courage
Rhea Lopez
Demitri Martinez
Griffin McCarthy
University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award
University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award
University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award
Emily Gelman
University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology Scholarship
John Simon III
Valedictorian Award
o Julia Mosier
Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship
Warwick Fire Department Community Service Award - Engine 3
Dakota Gilmartin
Caswell Gluckstein
Kyle Pavlick
Travis Tomaselli
Warwick Fire Department Community Service Award – Raymonds
Ava Levitsky
Warwick Fire Department Scholarship Award
Warwick Lions Club Carol McManus Memorial Scholarship
Warwick Lions Club Dr. Frank Greenhall Memorial Scholarship
Warwick Lions Club Emily Selvage Memorial Scholarship
Warwick Lions Club Four-Year History Award
Warwick Lions Club Gerry Sommer Memorial Scholarship
Warwick Lions Club John D’Ambra Memorial Scholarship
Warwick Lions Club Physics Award
Warwick Rotary Scholarship Award
Warwick Rotary Scholarship Silvio Petrucci Award
Warwick Rotary Scholarship Frank Seeber Award
Warwick Valley Council #4952 Knights of Columbus Citizenship Award
Ethan Tillinghast
Warwick Valley Gardeners Scholarship
Warwick Valley High School PTSA Scholarship
Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council #4952 Scholarship
Warwick Valley PTA’s Warwick Wildcat Excellence Scholarship
Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Junior Corp
Thomas Bartolotta
Nicole De La Mota
Cohen Emmerich
Carolyn Morrison
Alexandria Skafidas
Gavin Zimmerli
Wire Choir Scholarship Award
Angelos Veloudos
Woody Herman Jazz Award
WVHS Drama Club Senior Award
WVHS Drama Club Senior Technical Award – Excellence in Student Direction
Mallory Kauffman
WVTA Special Scholarship in Memory of Alexander N. Smith
WVTA Special Scholarship in Memory of Heidi Villegas
WVTA Special Scholarships in Memory of Sandra Shanbaum
WV Teachers Association Scholarships