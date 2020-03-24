Warwick Valley Farmers' Market plans to open as scheduled on May 10

On Sunday, March 22, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an order stating that all non-essential businesses must close as of 8 p.m. that night.

However, there is some good news for a change.

Along with supermarkets and the like, farmers markets were exempt from that directive.

Cheryl Rogowski, chair of the Warwick Valley Farmers Market, recently reported that the Warwick Market is considered essential.

“And yes, we will be open,” she said. “The committee is meeting now to formulate how we will operate. I anticipate that we will put in place restrictions regarding social distancing and nonessential business participants who are normally a part of our market will be rescheduled to later dates.”

The Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market in the Village South Street Parking lot will officially open on Sunday, May 10, and be open every Sunday until November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market features farmers and vendors offering a wide variety of farm-fresh produce, meats, prepared foods, jams, jellies, baked goods and pastries, flowers, plants, honey, maple syrup, wine and soaps although participation by some vendors, considered non-essential, may be postponed..

This will be the market’s 27th consecutive season and although these are uncertain times and unusual circumstance, Rogowski wants everyone to know that her committee members and vendors are proud to continue serving the Warwick Valley and its surrounding area.

For more information, visit www.warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org.