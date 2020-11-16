Warwick. Trees planted as part of initiative

The Village of Warwick Department of Public Works along with the Shade Tree Commissioner, Robert Scheuermann planted several trees in the Village of Warwick as part of the “Trees are Life” initiative in conjunction with the Town of Warwick Shade Tree Commissioner and the Warwick Valley Gardeners.

Four hornbeam trees were planted in the Stanley-Deming Park Gazebo and five gold rush dawn redwood trees were planted at the Roger Metzger Arboretum.

Two maple trees will be planted on Park Avenue, a flowering cherry tree will be planted on 10-12 Main Street and a yellow wood tree was planted at the Hallowed Ground.

The Village has been an active participant in the Tree City Program for 36 years.