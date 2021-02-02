x
Warwick. Town Democratic Committee donates $900 to food pantries

02 Feb 2021 | 03:41
    Christine Stage, chair of the Warwick Town Democratic Committee, presents a donation to Glenn P. Dickes, the director of the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry. Photos provided by the Warwick Town Democratic Committee.
    The good people who run the food pantry in the Village of Greenwood Lake accept the donation from the Warwick Town Democratic Committee.
    Christine Stage presents a donation from the Warwick Town Democratic Committee to the good folks who run the food pantry in the Village of Florida.
The Warwick Town Democratic Committee recently raise funds to benefit area food banks.

“During this difficult year, the committee wanted to remember those most in need and is thrilled with the response to our drive,” committee member Kory Trolio said in the press release detailing the donations. “Thank you to our members, who contributed $900 to be distributed to the Warwick, Florida and Greenwood Lake food pantries.”

If you are interested in joining the committee’s efforts in both charity and political change, contact warwicknydems@gmail.com or find the committee on Facebook.

