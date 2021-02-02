Warwick. Town Democratic Committee donates $900 to food pantries

The Warwick Town Democratic Committee recently raise funds to benefit area food banks.

“During this difficult year, the committee wanted to remember those most in need and is thrilled with the response to our drive,” committee member Kory Trolio said in the press release detailing the donations. “Thank you to our members, who contributed $900 to be distributed to the Warwick, Florida and Greenwood Lake food pantries.”

If you are interested in joining the committee’s efforts in both charity and political change, contact warwicknydems@gmail.com or find the committee on Facebook.

Very many thanks,

Kory Trolio