Warwick. Thank you

Warwick NY /
26 Apr 2020 | 07:58
    Kimberly Dembeck of Warwick shared this photo of Livia, Ethan and Sawyer Dembeck and their dog Finley making one of the defining and heart-felt statements of this time. ( Photo by Kimberly Dembeck)