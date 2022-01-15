Warwick Supervisor’s corner

On Monday, January 17th we celebrated the truly remarkable life of a man who changed our country. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., embodied the spirit of America. He recognized injustice and said this will not stand. He saw the inherent cruelty in treating some people different than others, and he motivated us to change. He fought this fight with dignity, honor and courage in the face of great odds. He stayed true to his faith and to his convictions.

During his long fight Dr. King once remarked “We have a great dream. It started back in 1776, and I pray, God grant that America will be true to her dream”. (That dream was simple, that “all men are created equal endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights”). Dr. King made America see that we must stay true to this dream. He made Americans see right from wrong, good from evil. Dr. King gave his life to make those simple words from 1776 became reality. It is up to us to continue his work, protect his dream, preserve his dream but most importantly live his dream each and every day.

St. Anthony Community Hospital will be holding drive-thru Covid 19 testing, Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. A doctor’s prescription is required.

I would like to remind residents of the Town’s snow regulations: The parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all highways and other public property of the Town at any time during inclement winter weather from November 1 through April 1 of the succeeding year. Vehicles in violation of this article will be towed at the owner’s expense. Any property owner who fails to remove snow and/or ice from sidewalks adjoining his property within 24 hours after a snowfall and any person who throws, shovels, plows or places snow or ice onto a public street, highway or right-of-way shall be guilty of a violation and subject to a fine not exceeding $250 or by imprisonment for a term not exceeding 15 days, or by both said fine and imprisonment.

As we are now in the cold months, please remember to check on any elderly neighbors or friends to make sure they are okay. Our police department is happy to do “wellness” checks if you have concerns. Just call (845)-986-5000, and one of our 24/7 dispatchers will have an officer check up to ensure all is well. In the event of severe weather that causes prolonged power outages, we can open our Senior Center as a warming station. Again, you would alert our police department at (845)-986-5000.

Town residents can drop off Christmas trees on Public Works Drive, across from the Warwick Dial-A-Bus building, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through January 31st.

A work session of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org or tune to Cablevision Municipal Channel 21.