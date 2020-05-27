Warwick. Sunset at Winslow scheduled next Saturday, June 6, canceled for this year

Sunset at Winslow, scheduled for next Saturday, June 6, has been canceled for this year.

The festive but casual dinner and dancing party, one of the top annual social functions in the Town of Warwick, is open each year to the entire adult community. And proceeds from this year’s event would have benefited Winslow’s Therapeutic Riding Center and the Warwick Valley Humane Society.

Each year some 400 guests enter the Ruth B. Ottaway Arena, transformed from a therapeutic horse-riding rink into a colorful nightclub atmosphere. And last year’s “Sunset” attracted 400 guests and raised $85,500.

The goal of the annual event is to provide an enjoyable evening for the entire community while benefiting the wonderful work of Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, a non-profit organization devoted to the special needs community of the Hudson Valley, and the Warwick Valley Humane Society, a non-profit organization which provides a safe haven for abandoned and abused animals and to finding forever homes for these animals.

Donations to help make up the loss from the cancellation of this year’s event, due to the corona virus pandemic, are appreciated.

For information visit www. sunsetatwinslow.com.

- Roger Gavan