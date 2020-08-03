Warwick. Small Things Inc. is celebrating some milestones this week

Since launching its Truckloads of Gratitude campaign in May, Small Things Inc. has gifted 150 lunches plus 16 dozen cupcakes benefiting local health care heroes at St. Anthony Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Schervier Pavilion, Alaris Health at The Chateau and Valley View Nursing Home.

In addition, the nonprofit donated a catered BBQ dinner to the 75 members of the Warwick Fire Department at their monthly fire drill in July. All of the delicious meals are prepared and delivered by the nonprofit’s local family-owned-business campaign partners and are funded entirely through the generosity of donors.

Small Things Inc. is committed to donating 5 percent of proceeds from its Truckloads of Gratitude campaign to benefit Warwick’s Backpack Snack Attack Program and was pleased to offer their first donation to the organization.

On July 31st, Small Things Inc. provided a check for $133 to Backpack Snack Attack, representing a 5 percent portion of proceeds through June 30th.

“Backpack Snack Attack is very grateful to so many people and organizations who have made it possible for us to continue our mission during these difficult times,” said Jenna Price, Executive Director of Backpack Snack Attack. “We’re very grateful for our new relationship with Small Things Inc. We’re excited to see Small Things making a big difference in our community.”

To learn more visit www.smallthingsinc.org, Facebook and Instagram.