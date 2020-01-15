x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Warwick. Silent affirmation of belief

Railroad Green /
15 Jan 2020 | 07:19
    Warwick. Silent affirmation of belief
    At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, concerned people of Warwick gathered at Railroad Green to remind each other that they are not alone and to remind the community what they believe. There were no speakers. Just silent, peaceful affirmation of what they care about. ( Photo by Leslie Noble)