Warwick School Valley District to host Partners in Education Night virtually on Jan. 26

The Warwick Valley School District’s Partners In Education program is hosting a virtual open house at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26th.

The evening will include presentations from administrators and educators. Those interested in attending should call Sanfordville Elementary School’s Main Office for the link: 845-987-3000.

The Partners In Education (PIE) program fosters a partnership with students, teachers, parents and the community to develop creative problem-solvers, critical thinkers, risk-takers and socially responsible lifelong learners.

The multi-age classrooms offer multiple levels within one class to encourage noncompetitive and collaborative social interaction. Individual needs and abilities are nurtured in this environment. Students also have the opportunity to be both a mentor and a learner in the classroom.

Families are involved in the program. The program creates a bridge between family and school that enriches academic and social well-being. Family members volunteer by helping the class both inside and outside of the school day.

Students in the program have the opportunity to extend the PIE curriculum into the community through after-school service projects. The program also organizes studies around themes that help children make real-world connections.

The integrated curriculum allows students to do hands-on and project-oriented work that utilizes technology, art and nature. Students’ voices are central their learning experience.