Warwick’s winning wrap artist

What was your reaction when you found out that you won?

Super excited. I was jumping up and down in my driveway!

What are you most excited for this holiday season?

To spend time with my family.

What’s your favorite thing to draw?

I like to draw flowers and owls.

What’s your favorite thing to color with?

Colored pencils and markers.

Do you have any holiday traditions?

Getting the Christmas tree and decorating it. And we like to bake cookies together.

Do you plan on using your wrapping paper for a special gift?

Probably a present I made at school for everyone in the family.