Warwick’s winning wrap artist

Q&A with seven-year-old Avery L., The Warwick Advertiser’s 2021 Wrapping Paper Contest winner. After placing with the top six semifinalists, Avery’s design featuring smileys in Santa hats got the most votes from our readers. Her work was transformed into wrapping paper in the December 17 edition of the paper, and used by readers throughout the greater Warwick area this holiday season.

| 23 Dec 2021 | 10:46
    Avery with her wrapping paper. Photo provided.
    Reader Mary Jean McHugh of Greenwood Lake sent the paper this photo and message: “Just wanted to let this year’s winner know that their ‘winning gift wrap’ was used to wrap a very special gift for a very special person! Congratulations!”
What was your reaction when you found out that you won?

Super excited. I was jumping up and down in my driveway!

What are you most excited for this holiday season?

To spend time with my family.

What’s your favorite thing to draw?

I like to draw flowers and owls.

What’s your favorite thing to color with?

Colored pencils and markers.

Do you have any holiday traditions?

Getting the Christmas tree and decorating it. And we like to bake cookies together.

Do you plan on using your wrapping paper for a special gift?

Probably a present I made at school for everyone in the family.