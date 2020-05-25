Warwick's virtual Memorical Day Tribute

Warwick Village Trustee Eileen Patterson posted the following:

As most know, the 2020 Memorial Day parade and public services in Warwick have been cancelled this year.

In keeping with the traditions of passionate volunteerism in this community, Warwick will have its first ever virtual Memorial Day parade.

This pre-recorded video will incorporate many of the stops that would normally take place during the live parade and will be aired via the Town and Village of Warwick websites and Facebook pages.

We encourage Warwick residents to take a moment on Monday, May 25, to watch the tribute and remember all of those who have died in service for the benefit of past, present and future citizens of this great nation.

God bless America.

www.youtube.com/channel/UCKoD2zU6pq0G4b5TMU7SBZQ