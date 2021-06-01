Warwick. ‘Reawaken a national spirit worthy of those who have given their lives to allow us that chance’

A veteran offers a small American flag to this young woman along the parade route on Main Street in the Village of Warwick this past Memorial Day, May 31. “As this Memorial Day weekend marks our first tentative steps toward reopening our lives and rejoining the world we knew, let us take meaningful actions to advance the public good,” Warwick Town Justice Peter Barlet would remark later during the ceremony. “Let us make this a year in which we reawaken a national spirit worthy of those who have given their lives to allow us that chance.” Additional photos from Memorial Day observances appear on pages 10, 11 and 13. This photo is by Robert G. Breese.