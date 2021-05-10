Warwick. Quarantine Senior Chair online auction runs through May 14

This year’s Warwick Valley High School “Chair Auction” will again be a completely online auction selling the seniors chairs.

The Chair Auction benefits the scholarship fund for WVHS seniors who plan to pursue art in college.

For this event, students have taken an ordinary chair and, over the course of several months, transformed it into a work of art.

The chairs are auctioned off to the public with 100 percent of the proceeds going to participating graduating seniors in the form of scholarships.

The 15 chairs are painted in a style of an art movement, technique or a particular artist.

This year we expanded to allow a doll house and two photographic framed prints.

You can go to the chair auction website to see this year’s chairs and bid at warwickartauction.weebly.com or check us out on facebook.com/WarwickHSChairAuction.