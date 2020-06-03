Warwick. Protesters say George Floyd’s life matter

About 150 people rallied on the Railroad Green in the Village of Warwick Tuesday afternoon to protest the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 from the pressure of a policeman’s knee on his throat. White people stood with people of color, wearing face masks and holding signs that carried the expressions of their First Amendment right to protest. The demonstration comes amidst reports that Warwick Town Police are investing what could be a racist threat on social media to an address in the Kings Estates community in Warwick. If you have information about the posting, contact Warwick Police at 845-986-5000. Photos by Michelle Foster.