Guest speakers Carmela Borrazas from Hugs for Courage - Volunteers and VFW Commander John MacDonald informed Warwick Valley Rotarians of a new program being organized to assist Warwick veterans and first responders with counseling and therapy treatment for those struggling with mental illness and PTSD. Shown, left to right, are Warwick Rotary President Tina Russo Buck, Borrazas, Rotarian Wayne Patterson and MacDonald.