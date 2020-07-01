Warwick. Paying tribute to July 4th

Patrick Colman, who lives in Warwick with his wife, Anita, is well known for his front lawn holiday displays such as his hand-crafted horse and sleigh at Christmastime.

Now in honor of the July 4 celebration of the Declaration of Independence he used his skills to create a cannon and cannon balls from scraps of iron.

And the canon now shares his front lawn with a high flying American flag, always displayed (not visible in this photo) on a permanent flagpole to the side of his house.

Colman, a native of Ireland and a proud naturalized American citizen, suggested July 4 is a good time to remember those who fought for our independence and that we should continue to ask God to bless America.

- Roger Gavan