Warwick. Paying tribute to July 4th

Warwick /
01 Jul 2020 | 10:55
    Hand-crafted cannon outside the home of Patrick and Anita Colman in Warwick. Photo by Terry Gavan.

Patrick Colman, who lives in Warwick with his wife, Anita, is well known for his front lawn holiday displays such as his hand-crafted horse and sleigh at Christmastime.

Now in honor of the July 4 celebration of the Declaration of Independence he used his skills to create a cannon and cannon balls from scraps of iron.

And the canon now shares his front lawn with a high flying American flag, always displayed (not visible in this photo) on a permanent flagpole to the side of his house.

Colman, a native of Ireland and a proud naturalized American citizen, suggested July 4 is a good time to remember those who fought for our independence and that we should continue to ask God to bless America.

- Roger Gavan