Warwick. Park Avenue PTA’s Crazy Ticket Night goes virtual

COVID-19 couldn’t stop the Park Avenue Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association from holding its annual Crazy Ticket fund raiser.

The event was originally scheduled for March 20 in the Park Avenue gymnasium, but was postponed due to social distancing regulations.

With some innovative thinking and a dedicated group of parent volunteers, Park Avenue’s PTA turned the fund raiser into a week-long virtual extravaganza.

The PTA raffled off 166 prizes over the course of five days and raised more than $10,000 for Park Avenue.

These funds will be used toward field trips, enrichment activities and family events over the coming year; $2,500 of the proceeds will be donated to Backpack Snack Attack to help provide food for local children in need during this difficult time.

The Park Ave PTA would like to especially thank all the local businesses and families who donated items for this event.