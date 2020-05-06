Warwick. Parish families hold food drive for food pantries

As the coronavirus pandemic is stressing area families, so are area food pantries

Close to 150 students attend St. Stephen - St. Edward Elementary school. And recently those students, their parents and parish families held a food drive to help area food pantries in the Town of Warwick.

On Monday, May 4, more than 40 cars, with more than 100 bags of food pulled up in the school parking lot to drop off items varying from dish soap, to mac & cheese and even Twinkies.

“Being active members of our community is part of the educational experience here at St. Stephen – St. Edward School, “said Coordinator and parent Joe Gargiulo. "This is an opportunity for our school and parish community to come together and support the extended families within Warwick who are in need at this time."

The food will be distributed this week to Florida, Warwick and Greenwood Lake food pantries.

- Roger Gavan