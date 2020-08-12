Warwick. Old fashioned water pump came in handy

Having an old fashioned water pump on your property can come in handy during a power outage.

Some residents in the Mount Peter area of Warwick were among the last to have their electrical power restored last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias. And for some, like Phyllis Briller and her neighbors, that did not happen until Sunday evening.

Besides all the ordinary inconvenience of losing electrical power, those homes all have their own wells and pumps, deep in the ground, that require electrical power to continue providing water.

But, when you also have a manual pump, like Briller, you can still fill pails of water in the same way that people did in the old days.

“It was hard work,” she said, “but it solved a problem.”