Warwick. Mount Peter Executive Manager Pens Spooky Romance

By day during the snowy season, Amy Sampson-Cutler aims to ensure that visitors to Mount Peter have an exhilarating time in the winter air. But in a parallel life, she pursues thrills and chills in another way – as the author of the romance novel, “A Shadow of Love.”

The story follows a woman named Annabelle, who moves into an 1860’s farmhouse haunted by the ghost of Christian, a poet who took his own life a century earlier. Christian tries to scare Annabelle away, but they fall in love. Time is short, however. His spirit has been magically cursed to be earthbound for exactly one century, and time is almost up.

“It’s a story of unrequited love and how people go to crazy lengths for each other,” Sampson-Cutler said. “This is also a story about survival, friendship, magic, and the power that we have to overcome anything.”

Sampson-Cutler is the executive manager of Mount Peter, a popular spot for skiers, riders and snow tubers. She is also a published author of short stories and poems. “A Shadow of Love” is her first novel. While its official publication date is May 5, the paperback is on sale in the Mount Peter retail shop.It can also be preordered at www.AmysHippieHut.com