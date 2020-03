In order to provide a more protected level of service both ShopRite and Price Chopper supermarkets are offering a more protected level of service for seniors.

Shoppers, over the age of 60, can have the stores all to themselves before the normal opening hours with full service and assistance from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day.

Seniors, who are the most vulnerable age group during the coronavirus epidemic, are urged to take advantage of this service.

- Roger Gavan