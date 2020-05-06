Warwick. Local businesses support Meal Train for health care workers

Hundreds of communities are using meal train.com to support essential workers, such as hospital and medical center employees, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also helps support the local restaurants while helping to feed the front line workers.

A Meal Train is a way to organize a series of meals that are cooked and delivered to someone in need.

And in Warwick, many local residents have been pitching in to provide meals to the hospital staff at St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Vikki Garby, a realtor with the Green Team, decided to raise money from donations by realtors and staff at the Green Team New York Realty.

She raised $1,000 which resulted in her delivering 50 meals prepared by Galloway Grill: 25 to St. Anthony Community Hospital and 25 to Mount Alverno Center.

That delivery was followed by 25 meals prepared by G’s Restaurant.

Garby also used the donations to deliver assorted individual drinks Gatorades/vitamin water and snacks.

She also included a card from the Green Team, thanking the health care workers for their strength, courage and selflessness.

- Roger Gavan