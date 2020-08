Missing the Summer Concert series?

The Village of Warwick has partnered with local musicians and the Warwick Historical Society to bring a live Facebook concert on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. with one of Warwick’s favorite musicians, E’lissa Jones.

The concert will be streamed via the official E’lissa Jones Facebook page (www.facebook.com/elissajones17).

Sit back and enjoy!