Warwick. Listen for the bells of hope

Churches, temples and former church buildings throughout the Warwick Valley have been asked to ring their bells on Sunday, April 12, at noon as a sign of solidarity and hope during this period of isolation and social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

We hope the effect will be a sound heard across the entire valley and give a sense of promise and, of course, hope.

This is a coordinated effort sponsored by the Town of Warwick and the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick.

Very truly yours,

Supervisor Michael Sweeton

Mayor Daniel Harter

Mayor Jesse Dwyer

Mayor Michael J. Newhard