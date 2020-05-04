Warwick. Lighting the lights for the WVHS Class of 2020

The Warwick Valley Schools Distrit will “Light the Lights” for the senior class of 2020.

The lights on C.A. Morgan Field will shine bright every Friday night through graduation, beginning at 2020 (8:20 p.m.) and remain on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds for the 307 members of the Class of 2020.

The lights symbolize many things to many people but the focus will be on 307 students who make up the senior class and the bright futures that await them upon graduation.

Join in the celebration of the Class of 2020 by lighting a light in a visible window in celebration of the Wildcat seniors.

This story and photograph were provided by Athletic Director Gregory Sirico.