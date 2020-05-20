x
Warwick. Lenape Language lesson at Virtual Founders’ Day on May 30

Albert Wisner Public Library
20 May 2020 | 09:37
    Karen Mosko of the Munsee-Delaware Nation will teach Lenape language on Saturday, May 30, as part of Founders’ Day celebration. Provided photo.

The Albert Wisner Public Library will sponsor a lesson in the Lunaape (Lenape) language as part of Founders’ Day virtual event on Saturday, May 30.

Karen Mosko of the Munsee-Delaware Nation in Ontario, Canada, will be teaching basic words from 1 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Those who wish to attend the interactive Zoom meeting must register by Friday. May 29, to get the meeting link at: https://www.albertwisnerlibrary.org/content/founders-day-virtual-event-18th-century-demonstrations-workshops

The virtual event begins at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Day ceremony in honor of the Founding Veterans, followed by interactive 18th century life workshops until 3 p.m. that will be streamed to Facebook Live and via Zoom.

Details of the event and full schedule for the day are at:

https://hathornhouse.wordpress.com/founders-day-may-30-2020/, or email hathornhouse@gmail.com