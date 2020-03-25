Warwick. 'If music be the food of love, play on'

Area musicians who have had their concerts cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19, fear not:

A concert page containing YouTube videos of your favorite Warwick area musicians was created recently containing dozens of videos of musicians from classics to rap on Warwickinfo.net’s new Entertainment page.

“We’ve had a tremendous spike in traffic this month,” said site developer Peter Hall, “due to interest in the normal places that residents and visitors frequent, namely, restaurants and retail stores.”

But when it came to music and entertainment, “we needed a page that could feature area musicians, so our new entertainment page was created,” he added.

That way, musicians can still reach their audience even though their gigs had been cancelled.

Visitors can go to Warwickinfo.net/entertainment/ to enjoy many of their favorite artists.

Musicians can also submit videos to Hall who will publish them on the page, which will remain up indefinitely.

Warwickinfo.net, featuring information about businesses, events and organizations, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with more than three million page views about the Warwick Valley.

Editor's note: The headline for this story is a line from William Shakespeare.