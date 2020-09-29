Warwick. Humane Society receives $5,000 matching grant

Mike Martucci, a candidate for the New York State Senate, was a recent guest on Orange County Radio WTBQ (1110 AM/93.5 FM), when he learned that due to the current pandemic, the Warwick Valley Humane Society has not been able to have regular fund raising but the animals still keep coming in and the expenses keep rising.

After hearing this, Martucci decided to donate $5,000 as a matching grant to the Warwick Valley Humane Society for its animal shelter. And he is asking for the entire community to match his donation in order to raise some much needed funds for medical, food and bedding as well as cleaning products.

WTBQ is conducting the matching funds program for the society and urges residents to contribute any amount.

Make your checks payable to the Warwick Valley Humane Society- Martucci Match.

You can also text the station at 845-328-0886 with your pledge or email Taylor@wtbq.com.

“Get your children involved so they understand what it means to care for others, especially those innocent little lives,” said Station Manager Taylor Sterling. “Suzyn has taken in too many kittens to count and she bottle feeds them with her staff every two hours. Please leave a legacy of good for your children and grandchildren. Giving back is good for your heart and great for your soul.”