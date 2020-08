The Warwick Historical Society for physically distanced but socially connected public tours of some of the most historic properties in the Village of Warwick on Saturday, August 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The tours are family-friendly, with a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family. For more information about the public tours and ways to get involved with the Warwick Historical Society, visit Facebook.com/whsny.org, whsny.org, or call 845-986-3236.