Warwick has town roundtable and friendly visitors

This season, as we gather with family and friends, let’s take a moment to appreciate those we love, this great town we live in and the blessing bestowed upon us by virtue of living free in this great country. Let us remember also those less fortunate or who, for whatever reason, are having difficulties. Kindness and compassion for our fellow Warwickians doesn’t cost much but is invaluable to those who most need it. On behalf of the town board I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a most wonderful New Year.

Town Hall will be closed on both Friday, December 24th and 31st in observance of the holidays.

The Town of Warwick Friendly Visitor Program is committed to supporting our residents by helping them remain in their homes. They do this by matching local volunteers with residents that need support. The volunteers make a difference by providing transportation to local appointments (Volunteers will escort you to appointments.), help with grocery shopping, chatting on the phone, home visits, playing a game, reading, and clerical assistance. There is no charge for the service. Services are offered to older adults and adults with disabilities in the Town of Warwick, Village of Warwick, Village of Greenwood Lake, Village of Florida and Pine Island.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or are in need of receiving services, call 986-1124 (Listen for prompt for Friendly Visitor Program), or email fvp@townofwarwick.org.

Tune in every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to WTBQ/WGHT 1110AM/93.5FM for the Roundtable with Supervisors Mike Sweeton and Tony Cardone. Issues affecting local government and how your tax dollars get spent are the topics of the day, brought to you each week by Westchester Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.