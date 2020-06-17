Warwick, Florida, Greenwood Lake school budgets pass

Voters approved the Warwick Valley Central School District’s $94.4 million budget, the bus referendum and elected all three incumbents to the Board of Education, district officials announced on Wednesday.

The budget passed 3,954-2,189, and voters passed the bus referendum, 3,4740-2,632. The bus referendum allows the district to buy five buses.

“The turnout for this vote was unprecedented,” Superintendent of Schools David Leach said. “We had almost five times the number of voters compared to last year. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another community in our region with a higher voter turnout than Warwick,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach. “The uncertainty from the state on possible foundation aid cuts made creating a budget especially difficult this year, and we are thankful for everyone’s understanding of our need to take a conservative approach.”

The vote was done by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four candidates, including three incumbents, vied for three open board of education seats. Incumbents John Garcia, Robert Howe and Dory Masefield were re-elected.

Florida Union Free School District

Voters in the Florida Union Free School District approved the district’s $22.7 million 2020-21 budget by a 2-1 ration, the school district announced on Tuesday.

The budget calls for a $12,545 increase in spending and a tax levy increase of 2.29 percent..

Voters also approved the $130,000 to purchase school buses by a 662-328 vote.

Voters elected incumbent Coleen Connolly to the Board of Education with 811 votes. Her five-year term begin July 1, 2020.

“I want to express a sincere thank you to all of our community members who participated in this important civic act,” Superintendent Jan Jehring said. “Your engagement and support are always appreciated.”

The official election results will be accepted at the Board meeting on Thursday.

Greenwood Lake United Free School District

Greenwood Lake voters approved the district’s school budget, 817-247.

Mathew Buckley, Michele Kayser and Aaron Nowak won three seats, beating out a field of six for the district’s Board of Education.

The library budget passed 856-206, and Lisa Neyman was elected as a library trustee with 912 votes.