Warwick. First major snow storm of 2021 hammers the area

The first winter storm for this area, which began Monday, Feb. 1, blanketed much of the local area, including Warwick, in heavy snow and high winds bringing local traffic, at times, to a standstill.

The nor’easter was forecast to bring accumulations of one to two feet of snow. And on Tuesday, Feb. 2, trained spotters of the National Weather Services were reporting 17 inches accumulation in Warwick. And that number was exceeded in the higher elevations of the surrounding area.

School districts were closed along with many businesses, agencies and services.

However, although blizzard-like conditions created dangerous travel conditions , the Warwick Police Department had not reported any serious accidents as of Tuesday evening.

And Orange and Rockland spokesman Mike Donovan also reported no significant power outages at that time.

- Roger Gavan