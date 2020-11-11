Warwick. Farmers Market to remain open until Nov. 22

Although there were COVID-19 restrictions, the Warwick Farmers Market, now in its 27th year of operation, opened in May and will remain open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., until Nov. 22, the last Sunday before Thanksgiving Day.

The farmers market, which features a wide variety of farm-fresh produce, meats, prepared foods, jams, jellies, baked goods and pastries, flowers, plants, honey, maple syrup, wine and soaps, is located just one block off Main Street in the parking area along South Street in the Village of Warwick. And it will continue to have everything for your dinner table, including the Thanksgiving Day celebration.

That includes chicken and poultry, eggs, beef, pork, lamb, ostrich, bison, more than 20 varieties of breads, pies, tarts, quiche and even wine, beer, hard ciders, pickles, trail mix, beeswax candles for the table!, honey, maple and prepared entrees.

The Warwick Valley Farmers Market, which features more than 30 vendors from the Warwick Valley, plans to offer everything for the Thanksgiving celebration as well as gifts and treats for the holidays, all available at one place.

For additional information, visit www.warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org.

- Roger Gavan