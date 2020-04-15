Warwick. Families offer a drive-by 'Happy Easter' at St. Stephen’s during ringing of the bells

On Easter Sunday churches in all the villages throughout the Town of Warwick were asked to ring their bells at noon as a sign of solidarity and hope during this period of social distancing. And at that exact time, children, who attend St. Stephen – St. Edward Elementary School, and their parents participated in a drive-by caravan past the Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr to exchange Happy Easter greetings with Pastor Father Jack Arlotta and Parochial Vicar Father Reynor Santiago. Santiago also had his own hand painted Easter Card, which he used to return the Happy Easter greeting. ( )