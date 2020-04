Because schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild is changing the application deadline for the Phyllis M. Klein scholarship.

In March, letters were sent out to the area high schools and guidance offices announcing a deadline of April 1.

The group will accept applications through May 15. The application guidelines can be found at warwickvalleyqg.org. For more information, write to wvqgscholarship@gmail.com.