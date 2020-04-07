Warwick. EMS is in need of food donations

Warwick Ambulance Emergency Medical Services is available around the clock to residents of the Town of Warwick.

Now, they need our help.

Because the need is so pressing during this coronavirus pandemic and the number of volunteers on the EMS team is low, they are asking for donations of frozen and non-perishable food for the men and women on each shift.

Some of what they need include:

· Canned soup

· Frozen meals/foods

· Canned tuna/chicken

· Italian foods

· Instant rice, noodles

· Macaroni and cheese

· Snacks

· Cereal

· Coffee and tea

· Condiments

Anyone wishing to donate foods may drop them off at the Bradner Building, 10 Colonial Ave. (at the corner of Forester) or Roe Brothers, 65 Maple Ave., Florida.

The Warwick Ambulance EMS is on duty for the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition to providing emergency care and transport to hospitals, the Warwick EMS also provides first aid and CPR classes to the public as well as a monthly blood pressure clinic, in normal times. They also loan canes, crutches and wheelchairs.

- Linda Smith Hancharick