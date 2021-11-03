Warwick election results

Warwick Town Board (elect two)
Floyd T. DeAngelo, Republican, Conservative: 4,007
Gregory S. Galluccio, Democrat, Working Families: 2,395
Steve Rubin, Democrat, Working Families: 2,269
Kevin M. Shuback, Republican, Conservative: 3,793
Warwick Town Justice
Peter D. Barlet, Republican, Conservative: 4,130
Jennifer Echevarria, Democrat, Working Families: 2,398
Town Clerk
Eileen M. Astorino, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. She received 4,685 votes.
Receiver of Taxes
Brenda M. Faulls, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. She received 4,819 votes.
Orange County Legislature
District 3
Paul Ruszkiewicz, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. He received 2,110 votes.
District 8
Barry J. Cheney, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. He received 2,787 votes.
District 10:
Susan Bahren, Democrat, Working Families: 1,544
Glenn Ehlers, Republican, Orange First: 1,976
Orlando Perez, Conservative: 330
All votes are unofficial until certified by the Orange County Board of Elections.