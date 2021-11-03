Warwick election results

Warwick Town Board (elect two)

Floyd T. DeAngelo, Republican, Conservative: 4,007

Gregory S. Galluccio, Democrat, Working Families: 2,395

Steve Rubin, Democrat, Working Families: 2,269

Kevin M. Shuback, Republican, Conservative: 3,793

Warwick Town Justice

Peter D. Barlet, Republican, Conservative: 4,130

Jennifer Echevarria, Democrat, Working Families: 2,398

Town Clerk

Eileen M. Astorino, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. She received 4,685 votes.

Receiver of Taxes

Brenda M. Faulls, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. She received 4,819 votes.

Orange County Legislature

District 3

Paul Ruszkiewicz, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. He received 2,110 votes.

District 8

Barry J. Cheney, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. He received 2,787 votes.

District 10:

Susan Bahren, Democrat, Working Families: 1,544

Glenn Ehlers, Republican, Orange First: 1,976

Orlando Perez, Conservative: 330

All votes are unofficial until certified by the Orange County Board of Elections.