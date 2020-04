St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick held Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday evening, April 11. The pews were empty except for essential church members due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Using state of the art video and WiFi, equipment church business manager Mary Juliano used a laptop from a back pew to stream the mass on Facebook, controlling a video camera mounted on the wall behind her. Careful to keep their social distance lectors waited in pews for their turn to speak. The music director sang while a member of the adult choir played a bugle. Parishioners can watch the services live or replay them at any time on the church web site. ( )