Warwick. ‘Documents of Diversity’ web guide now available

The Local History Department of the Albert Wisner Public Library has just assembled a new web resource about the history of persons of color in the Town of Warwick.

It includes primary source material such as memoirs, articles and photographs for learning about the story of Black families and other racial minority groups.

The guide can be accessed at https://guides.rcls.org/diversity, or through the “Local History” section of the library’s website at albertwisnerlibrary.org.

The project is ongoing and will gradually be expanded. Contributions are being sought to increase our understanding of the history of Warwick’s families of color and their contributions to the community.

If you would like to contribute, email local history librarian Sue Gardner at sgardner@rcls.org.